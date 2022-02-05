Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Fiza Shiza' viral scene (VIDEO)
Share
Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir is the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of roasting the viral clip of telefilm Judwaa - Haqeeqat which features the fiasco of twin sisters Fiza and Shiza.
The internet has been overflowing with memes and twin sisters Fiza and Shiza's cringeworthy clip have been all the rage on social media.
Now, Pir's comic recreation of the famous video is winning hearts. Taking to Instagram, he posted his personalised version and wrote: "Shiza and Fiza swap mans! #shiza #faraz #zain #fiza #twins #swingingtwins Original video in my story."
View this post on Instagram
The drama serial's storyline revolves around two sisters marrying the wrong groom in an old fashioned way where the brides and grooms never really met before tying the knot.
They saw each other for the first time on their wedding night. The sisters Fiza and Shiza who were set to marry two brothers Zain and Farhan, ended up swapping husbands.
If you know you know pic.twitter.com/wmfqZg4PbG— J110 (@jawismm) February 3, 2022
Netizens are loving Pir's version and applauding him for using comedy as it keeps things light-hearted and his fans entertained.
Pakistani drama serial irks public after ... 10:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Pakistani drama serial 'Judwa - Haqeeqat' is the latest target of the moral police and it is facing endless trolling ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Turkey’s President Erdogan, wife test positive for Covid-1907:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7, Match 13: Peshawar Zalmi elect to field first against Multan ...07:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- President Alvi inaugurates J&K monument as Pakistan marks Kashmir Day06:30 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
-
- Lata Mangeshkar put on ventilator as health deteriorates again03:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7 : Peshawar Zalmi drops second anthem sung by Farhan Saeed11:19 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021