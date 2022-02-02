Pakistani drama serial irks public after cringeworthy clip goes viral
Share
Pakistani drama serial 'Judwa - Haqeeqat' is the latest target of the moral police and it is facing endless trolling due to its problematic storyline and absurd scenes.
The A Plus drama serial is directed by Muhammad Ashar Asghar and stars actors Kiran Tabeer and Hassan Khan in the lead roles.
The netizens have expressed outrage over a viral scene that depicted an exchange of brides on the wedding night and the ruckus that follows.
Subjected to moral policing, the following drama has left the masses triggered. Derogatory remarks also poured in the comment section.
‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’ – First teaser ... 08:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani and heartthrob Muneeb Butt have shared screen for the first time in the ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
-
- Gold price rebounds to Rs125,000 per tola10:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Casualties feared in Balochistan blast09:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021