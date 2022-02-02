Pakistani drama serial irks public after cringeworthy clip goes viral
Web Desk
10:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Pakistani drama serial irks public after cringeworthy clip goes viral
Share

Pakistani drama serial 'Judwa - Haqeeqat' is the latest target of the moral police and it is facing endless trolling due to its problematic storyline and absurd scenes.

The A Plus drama serial is directed by Muhammad Ashar Asghar and stars actors Kiran Tabeer and Hassan Khan in the lead roles.

The netizens have expressed outrage over a viral scene that depicted an exchange of brides on the wedding night and the ruckus that follows.

Subjected to moral policing, the following drama has left the masses triggered. Derogatory remarks also poured in the comment section. 

‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’ – First teaser ... 08:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani and heartthrob Muneeb Butt have shared screen for the first time in the ...

More From This Category
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday ...
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts 
06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Netizens outraged over the problematic storyline ...
09:26 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
James Bond's 'No Time To Die' sets new Guinness ...
04:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's latest comments about wife Tuba ...
08:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Ayeza Khan gets trolled for claiming to use 'less ...
03:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday party
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr