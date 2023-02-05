Saba Qamar's new dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has been winning the hearts of the fans with her stunning looks and acting skills.

This time around, the Cheekh actor has left her fans stunned with beautiful dance moves. In the viral BTS clip, Saba can be seen dancing on a Mehndi song during the shooting of new drama series Sar-e-Rah.

The video is making rounds on the social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Saba Qamar has shared a teaser of her upcoming TV project, Sar-e-Rah, which will be aired soon on ARY.