Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased on Monday in domestic market of Pakistan in line with downward global trend.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,800 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs1,029 to settle at Rs184,156.
In international market, the price of the precious metal plunged by $11 to close at $2,048 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged as Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.
Last week, gold closed at Rs216,000 after it was declined by Rs1,700 on Saturday. The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs185,185 in Pakistan.
On the other hand, the precious metal had also seen decline in international market with per ounce price decreasing by $15 to $2,039 per ounce.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
