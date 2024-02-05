Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased on Monday in domestic market of Pakistan in line with downward global trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,800 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs1,029 to settle at Rs184,156.

In international market, the price of the precious metal plunged by $11 to close at $2,048 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged as Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.

Last week, gold closed at Rs216,000 after it was declined by Rs1,700 on Saturday. The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs185,185 in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the precious metal had also seen decline in international market with per ounce price decreasing by $15 to $2,039 per ounce.