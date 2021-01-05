OIC slams prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi
Web Desk
09:22 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
OIC slams prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi
Share

JEDDAH/ISLAMABAD – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday has condemned the imprisonment of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi and her two female associates on baseless charges.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC reprimands the prolonged illegal detention of Asiya Andrabi and others under the controversial Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Commission expressed its concerns over the rising incidents of illegal detentions of activists under the Armed Special Forces Power Act, Public Safety Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Commission further urged the United Nations and international human rights community to exert pressure on the Indian government to immediately release Ms. Andrabi and her associates along with other political captives.

It further stressed ensuring a free and fair trial, revocation of discriminatory laws, and restoration of all fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris.

Pakistan has welcomed the OIC statement of condemning illegal and inhuman incarceration. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson also tweets on the development.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan called upon United Nations to seek immediate release of Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader Asiya Andrabi.

Seek immediate release of Kashmir's Asiya ... 06:30 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has called upon United Nations to seek immediate release of Kashmiri human rights activist ...

More From This Category
Fake online food delivery rider nabbed amid ...
10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
#JusticeforChuck – Celebs show support for DHA ...
11:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Six men gang-rape teenager in front of her family ...
08:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and ...
08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Pakistan approves procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
08:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
AJK President Masood urges UNSC to fulfill ...
08:51 AM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
When Wasim Akram became the Sarbala! 'Sultan of Swing' shares rare photo from his ...
10:58 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr