When Wasim Akram became the Sarbala! 'Sultan of Swing' shares rare photo from his childhood

Following the footsteps of skipper Imran Khan, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram.

The Sultan of Swing shared a memorable photo of a wedding function on the photo sharing application.

In the photo sent to him by his mother, young Wasim Akram is sitting with the groom as a 'Sarbala'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

“My mom sent me this classic picture of me with my Mamo on his wedding day and if I remember correctly, I got to keep all the cash and there was a horse ride involved as well #sarbala” the former pacer wrote.

The 54-years-old's photo has gained over 18,000 likes in the past 24 hours.