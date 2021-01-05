When Wasim Akram became the Sarbala! 'Sultan of Swing' shares rare photo from his childhood
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
When Wasim Akram became the Sarbala! 'Sultan of Swing' shares rare photo from his childhood
Share

Following the footsteps of skipper Imran Khan, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram.

The Sultan of Swing shared a memorable photo of a wedding function on the photo sharing application.

In the photo sent to him by his mother, young Wasim Akram is sitting with the groom as a 'Sarbala'.

 

“My mom sent me this classic picture of me with my Mamo on his wedding day and if I remember correctly, I got to keep all the cash and there was a horse ride involved as well #sarbala” the former pacer wrote. 

The 54-years-old's photo has gained over 18,000 likes in the past 24 hours.

Imran Khan shares throwback picture from famous ... 08:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday added to his “Old Time Photos” collection on his Instagram.  The ...

More From This Category
Stars who dated in the past
11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Fake online food delivery rider nabbed amid ...
10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
#JusticeforChuck – Celebs show support for DHA ...
11:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after ...
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from ...
07:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
REVEALED: The true story behind marriage of ...
06:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stars who dated in the past
11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr