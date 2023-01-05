Motorways closed, flight operations disrupted as dense fog engulfs parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Citizens traveling from Punjab's capital Lahore saw their travel plans disrupted after several flights were canceled or rescheduled and motorways were closed amid the dense fog in parts of the country’s central-eastern region.

Several regions experienced a heavy fog that forced motorway authorities to close many controlled-access highways for public safety.

Lahore-Islamabad motorway and motorways leading to Multan and Sialkot were closed for all types of traffic to avoid any untoward incident, per reports in local media.

Officials also advised the drivers to use fog lights and to drive at snail's speed. With the start of the New Year, Punjab plains are experiencing cold weather.

Met Office predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, and extremely cold in the upper parts and north Balochistan.