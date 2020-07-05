Sri Lanka wicket-keeper held over fatal crash
Web Desk
08:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
COLOMBO – Sri Lanka's wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after he ran over a cyclist.

The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, resulting in the death of the biker.

Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

