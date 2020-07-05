Pakistan PM will deliver keynote address at special ILO session

Web Desk
09:27 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Pakistan PM will deliver keynote address at special ILO session
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address at a special session of International Labour Organization, to be held on request of Pakistan on Wednesday, to evolve strategy for well-being of labourers in the post-coronavirus scenario.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbbas Bukhari forwarded the request to the ILO on the occasion of World Labour Day for holding a session of its member states on urgent basis to discuss impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on labourers and workers across the world.

The government, at the forum, would underline the need for taking immediate steps for workers and labourers, according to the Radio Pakistan.

The member states would launch discussion on new action plan for the workforce and labourers.

More From This Category
CPEC — Pakistan, China ink deal for 700MW Azad ...
07:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Sindh makes JIT reports on Uzair Baloch, Baldia ...
06:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
‘Made in Pakistan’:  PM Imran opens first ...
05:48 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Ch Fawad asks Britain govt to hand over Altaf ...
01:25 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Five martyred as India targets civilian ...
12:26 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aide on Health Dr Zafar Mirza ...
12:02 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr