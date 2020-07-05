Pakistan PM will deliver keynote address at special ILO session
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address at a special session of International Labour Organization, to be held on request of Pakistan on Wednesday, to evolve strategy for well-being of labourers in the post-coronavirus scenario.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbbas Bukhari forwarded the request to the ILO on the occasion of World Labour Day for holding a session of its member states on urgent basis to discuss impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on labourers and workers across the world.
The government, at the forum, would underline the need for taking immediate steps for workers and labourers, according to the Radio Pakistan.
The member states would launch discussion on new action plan for the workforce and labourers.
