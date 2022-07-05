Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022

08:25 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  108,899 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,957.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Karachi PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Islamabad PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Peshawar PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Quetta PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Sialkot PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Attock PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Gujranwala PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Jehlum PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Multan PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Bahawalpur PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Gujrat PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Nawabshah PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Chakwal PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Hyderabad PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Nowshehra PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Sargodha PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Faisalabad PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522
Mirpur PKR 138,500 PKR 1,522

