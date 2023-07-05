Pakistan announces countrywide protests on July 7 against Islamophobic Quran desecration act

ISLAMABAD – Muslim world strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, calling it an act of Islamophobia, and Pakistan led a protest in condemning the shocking incident.

Sharif-led government has decided to hold countrywide protests on July 7 against the despicable act that occurred on the occasion of Eidul Adha, and prompted outrage.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to stage protests across the Pakistan and he called on all political parties to take part in the rallies.

In a statement, the premier ‘Speaking with one voice, the whole nation will give a message to the evil minds,’ saying the nation will observe the Youm-e-Taqaddus Quran on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to call a joint session of parliament to devise a national strategy for the incident. PM Sharif said the sentiments and feelings of the nation should be fully expressed through the forum of parliament.

Pakistan demands immediate action against Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the whole Muslim Ummah including the government and people of Pakistan strongly condemned another incident of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Two men burnt a Quran outside the main mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday, when most of the Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid ul Adha festivities, following approval from a Swedish court.

According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the guy who had requested authorization for the action, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who wants the book banned, tore out pages from the Quran, rubbed them on his shoe, and put part of them on fire.

Around 200 individuals, including counter-protesters, arrived to observe. One person who attempted to throw a rock was apprehended.