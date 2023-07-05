SC moved against PTI chief, ex-COAS Bajwa, Faiz Hameed over civilians’ trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has been moved to set aside the trials, convictions and sentences of civilians conducted during the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.
Advocate Lt. Col (r) Inam-ul-Rahim filed a petition in the country’s top court and nominated Defence Ministry, PTI chief Imran Khan, former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and spymaster Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed as respondents.
The petitioner maintained that during the regime of the ousted premier, 29 civilians faced trials under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, and General (r) Qamar Bajwa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed played part in the process.
He maintained that civilians get penalties and faced illegal imprisonment during the PTI chief’s regime, and added that top civil and military leaders of then government violated the constitutional rights of the civilians.
Advocate Lt. Col (r) Inam-ul-Rahim urged the apex court to nullify penalties and military courts’ verdicts. He further sought the top court to summon the details of court-martials and penalties pronounced to the civilians by the military courts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.9
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.39
|769.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.5
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.38
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.28
|937.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.14
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.52
|177.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.59
|751.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.65
|79.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.08
|309.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.8
|7.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.