SC moved against PTI chief, ex-COAS Bajwa, Faiz Hameed over civilians’ trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has been moved to set aside the trials, convictions and sentences of civilians conducted during the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Advocate Lt. Col (r) Inam-ul-Rahim filed a petition in the country’s top court and nominated Defence Ministry, PTI chief Imran Khan, former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and spymaster Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed as respondents.

The petitioner maintained that during the regime of the ousted premier, 29 civilians faced trials under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, and General (r) Qamar Bajwa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed played part in the process.

He maintained that civilians get penalties and faced illegal imprisonment during the PTI chief’s regime, and added that top civil and military leaders of then government violated the constitutional rights of the civilians.

Advocate Lt. Col (r) Inam-ul-Rahim urged the apex court to nullify penalties and military courts’ verdicts. He further sought the top court to summon the details of court-martials and penalties pronounced to the civilians by the military courts.