Heavy rains predicted on Youm-e-Ashur as alert issued

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert ahead of Youm-e-Ashura, warning of heavy rainfall and the risk of urban flooding across various districts of Punjab on July 6, 2025 (10th Muharram-ul-Haram).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a heavy downpour is expected to lash low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Faisalabad. The PDMA anticipates thunderstorm activity across large swathes of Punjab, which may cause urban flooding and disrupt Muharram processions.

To mitigate potential damage and ensure public safety, the PDMA has directed district administrations to implement a series of emergency measures. These include:

Arranging special traffic and security measures for Muharram processions.

Maintaining round-the-clock staffing at District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCs).

Coordinating with relevant departments for a unified response.

Activating flood monitoring systems and early warning mechanisms.

Disseminating real-time safety information through electronic and social media.

Deploying heavy earth-moving machinery to clear chokepoints and breaches.

Strengthening embankments and clearing water channels.

Mobilizing additional rescue staff and equipment in high-risk zones.

Positioning medical camps and providing essential supplies such as drinking water, food, and medicine.

Ensuring safe transport of people and livestock to secure areas.

PDMA has also stressed the importance of generating regular Situation Reports (SITREPs) and ensuring proper data collection for future planning and post-flood analysis.

All relevant departments have been urged to take immediate action to minimize the risk to lives and property during the religious observance.