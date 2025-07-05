Kargil Hero Karnal Sher Khan honoured on 26th Martyrdom Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Armed Forces paid tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his 26th Martyrdom Anniversary.

In a statement, ISPR said Pakistan Army under leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and in unison with Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff paid solemn tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider on occasion of his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

In statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Armed Forces honored extraordinary courage, unwavering patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, who laid down his life during the Kargil conflict in 1999 while defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Remembered as symbol of valiant leadership and battlefield heroism, Captain Karnal Sher Khan led from front under hostile conditions, displaying unmatched bravery that earned him the nation’s highest military gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider.

ISPR said his fearless actions are in face of overwhelming odds exemplify highest standards of military valor and devotion to duty. It said Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s sacrifice continues to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike.

On solemn day, Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to upholding principles of loyalty, courage, and honor that Captain Karnal Sher Khan represented, pledging to safeguard the country against all threats with the same spirit of selflessness and patriotism.

The legacy of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed remains etched in the nation’s memory as a beacon of national pride and resilience.