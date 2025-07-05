Stringent security measures in place as Pakistan observes 9th of Muharram with solemnity

ISLAMABAD – The 9th of Muharram is being observed with due solemnity and respect to commemorate supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Majalis will be held in all small and major cities while processions of Tazia and Alam will also be taken out in some cities.

Stringent security arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a mobile control room has been established for the first time in Islamabad as part of the Ashura security plan.

Meanwhile, over 147,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed across Punjab to ensure peaceful observance of 9th and 10th of Muharram, including more than 10,000 in Lahore.

A spokesperson said 4,418 processions and 6,667 majalis are scheduled across Punjab, including 125 processions and 605 in the provincial capital.

To support security efforts, more than 62,000 community volunteers will also be on duty during the two key days of Ashura.

The provincial government has also imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province as part of security measures while section 144 is also in place till Muharram 10.

Furthermore, authorities in Karachi have barricaded key areas of the city’s main Muharram procession route on Muharram 9 in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Commercial markets and shops located near the procession route on MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Empress Market, and Preedy Street have been partially sealed as part of the security measures.

In Karachi, officials said 14,546 police personnel would be deployed for security of majalis, while 35,116 to protect Muharram processions.