Naveed Raza urges people to stop denying the existence of coronavirus

LAHORE - With more than 4000 cases being recorded in a single day, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally continues to surge. More and more people are contracting the virus and celebs are no exception.

Actor Naveed Raza confirmed testing positive for covid-19 a week ago and released a video to share his symptoms, to help others diagnose the disease earlier on.

Now the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor has lashed out against people who continue to downplay the severity of the virus. In a series of tweets he pleads the nation to get their act together and take the advised precautions for their own safety, as well as others around them.

“If you have 2% love for your family or people around you STOP this “No corona exists party!” You have no idea how painful it is to have shortness of breath, congested chest, fever, muscle cramps, non-stop headaches, no sense of taste or smell, endless fatigue and tiredness,” he said.

“Every morning brings new symptoms with fear of losing your loved ones. This is the most difficult and the worst virus the world is dealing with right now!”

He also took it upon himself to bring light to the fact that all the conspiracy theories questioning the existence of the disease are false. “This is the most difficult and the worst virus the world is dealing with right now! Corona is serious, and no one paid me to become COVID positive. Stop this stupid madness. Stay home and get yourself tested,” he tweeted.

We couldn’t agree more with Raza as the situation seems to worsen each day. It’s like you bat an eye and suddenly the count of coronavirus cases increases by a thousand. Please stay home and stay safe!

