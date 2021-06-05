Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 June 2021
08:35 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 June 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 87,860 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,485 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Karachi PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Islamabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Peshawar PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Quetta PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Sialkot PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Attock PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Gujranwala PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Jehlum PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Multan PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Bahawalpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Gujrat PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Nawabshah PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Chakwal PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Hyderabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Nowshehra PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Sargodha PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Faisalabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445
Mirpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,445

