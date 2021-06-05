Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 June 2021
08:35 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 87,860 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,485 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Karachi
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Quetta
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Attock
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Multan
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,445
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 05 June 202109:31 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,923 new cases, 84 deaths09:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 June 202108:35 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
-
- Pakistan complying with 31 of 40 FATF terms, APG report confirms11:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Indian court dismisses Juhi Chawala’s 5G lawsuit, imposes Rs2 ...07:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Mission: Impossible 7's shoot halted again due to Covid08:01 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Mehar Bano says Saba Qamar stood up for her when she was harassed06:26 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021