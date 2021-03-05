Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 March 2021
09:51 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs104,200 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,335 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 81,390 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs101,016 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Karachi PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Islamabad PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Peshawar PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Quetta PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Sialkot PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Attock PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Gujranwala PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Jehlum PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Multan PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Bahawalpur PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Gujrat PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Nawabshah PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Chakwal PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Hyderabad PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Nowshehra PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Sargodha PKR 104,200 PKR 1,350
Faisalabad PKR 106,100 PKR 1,380
Mirpur PKR 106,100 PKR 1,380

