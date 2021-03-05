Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 March 2021
09:51 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs104,200 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,335 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 81,390 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs101,016 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Karachi
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Quetta
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Attock
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Multan
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 104,200
|PKR 1,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 106,100
|PKR 1,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 106,100
|PKR 1,380
- ECP calls meeting to review PM Imran’s serious allegations12:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Punjab Talent Hunt 2021 set to start from next week12:08 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan greenlights Sinopharm, Sputnik-V vaccines for over-60s11:55 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Porto Montenegro’s BOKA Place – A Pioneering Urban-Inspired ...11:36 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
- UBL selects PTCL for Primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting11:02 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- Sana Javed wins Best Actress award for Ruswai09:24 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- Hania Amir slammed for preaching self love with an Instagram filter10:20 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- Humaima Malick hopes to wear a hijab for the rest of her life09:54 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021