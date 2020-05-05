Mansha Pasha is missing her niece in coronavirus lockdown
03:02 PM | 5 May, 2020
Mansha Pasha is missing her niece in coronavirus lockdown
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Mansha Pasha, who is in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, is missing her little best friend. Pasha took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her niece saying, “Missing my best girlfriend (also my niece).”

Praising her niece, Mansha wrote, “She's smart. She's stylish. She's wise beyond her years! MashAllah.”

The love-filled post has received thousands of hearts within no time. Earlier, the Chalay Thay Saath actress taking to Twitter had said, “Anyone who is lonely and alone during this period...please go and adopts a pet. They are dying in shelters and on the streets at the moment because there's no one to feed them. It will help in the loneliness and make the time go by much faster!”.

