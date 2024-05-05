Search

Boy crushed to death by Elite Force vehicle in Lahore (VIDEO)

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 5 May, 2024
LAHORE – A minor boy was crushed to death by an Elite Force vehicle in provincial capital Lahore. 

The disturbing incident occurred in Harbanspura area of the metropolis. The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online, showing police van running over a 8-year-old boy.

The deceased boy was reportedly riding a bicycle in street when the speeding police van crushed him.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the child was hit by police van and Rehan was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. The deceased was the only son of the parents.

Meanwhile, the police vehicle driver has been arrested and further proceedings are underway.

