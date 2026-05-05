US, Iran edge closer to Military Escalation amid Strikes on Iranian Boats in Hormuz

TEHRAN/WASHINGTON – The already volatile situation in Strait of Hormuz erupted into a dramatic new flashpoint after the United States and Iran traded explosive accusations involving naval attacks, drone strikes, and military escalation in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

US President Donald Trump claimed that American forces carried out strikes on seven Iranian “small boats” during operations aimed at securing the waterway and keeping commercial traffic moving. Trump further alleged that Iran carried out attacks against vessels linked to other countries, including a South Korean ship, and urged greater international involvement in U.S.-led maritime security efforts.

Trump said Iran had “taken shots” at unrelated nations and suggested allied countries such as South Korea should join the mission. He added that senior U.S. defense officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, would soon provide further operational details.

United States Central Command later reinforced the claims, saying US Sea Hawk helicopters and Apache attack helicopters were deployed in operations that “eliminated” Iranian small boats deemed to be threatening commercial shipping routes. Iran has not issued an official response to these allegations.

At the same time, the broader region has been shaken by a wave of related incidents. UAE reported a serious fire at a major petroleum facility in Fujairah after what it described as an Iranian drone attack, leaving multiple people injured and raising fears of wider regional spillover.

Meanwhile, multiple maritime incidents continue to fuel confusion and confrontation across the strait:

US claims its naval destroyers and flagged commercial vessels successfully crossed the strait, a claim Iran has rejected as “entirely false.”

Iranian forces reportedly fired warning shots at U.S. destroyers, while Iranian media claimed — without confirmation from Washington, that U.S. warship was struck.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly warned that any vessels entering what it described as a “closed” waterway risk being “struck and destroyed.”

Amid all this mess, UAE said a tanker linked to its state-owned oil company ADNOC was hit, though Iran has not commented.

South Korea also launched an investigation into a suspected strike after an explosion damaged a cargo vessel anchored in the region. Trump has publicly blamed Iran for the incident, while Tehran has denied involvement.