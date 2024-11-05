Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bills extending tenure of Services Chiefs gets presidential assent

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani gave assent to six bills, including one extending tenure of Pakistan’s military chiefs from three to five years and increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court.

The bills sailed through lower and upper houses of Parliament to streamline military leadership and address judicial inefficiencies in Asian nation.

Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2024, along with amendments to the Pakistan Navy, Air Force, and Islamabad High Court, were all approved by Yousuf Raza Gilani after receiving majority support in both legislative houses.

Key positions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff will now be set at five years, aligning the duration of leadership positions across Pakistan’s armed forces.

The passing of these legislation comes amid protests from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, who staged demonstrations in NA. Imran Khan party members chanted slogans, while tearing copies of the bill. Despite the opposition, the amendments were swiftly approved.

The reforms are seen as part of coalition government’s broader efforts to improve the efficiency and functionality of Pakistan’s military and judicial systems.

