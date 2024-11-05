Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan to strengthen ties on trade, energy, and security

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistani capital on two-day official visit to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional issues.

During his stay in Islamabad, the top Iranian diplomat is slated to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and other officials.

Two sides are expected to focus on current situation in Middle East, as well as deepening cooperation between Islamabad and Tehran.

Araghchi’s visit is seen as an crucial development for both countries to enhance their partnership in various areas, including trade, economic collaboration, energy, and security. Two sides are expected to explore ways to expand mutual cooperation and address regional challenges during their talks.

This visit highlights ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen their diplomatic and strategic ties in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

