Hiba Fawad moves FIA against PTI worker Falak Javed over defamation allegations

LAHORE – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s wife, Hiba Fawad, has filed a complaint with the FIA against PTI worker Falak Javed.

In her complaint, Hiba Fawad stated that Falak Javed made false accusations, slandered her on social media, and issued threats. She claimed that these allegations have harmed her husband Fawad Chaudhry’s reputation.

Hiba and Faisal Chaudhry had a dispute in front of Fawad Chaudhry in court.

Meanwhile, in her statement, Hiba Fawad mentioned that arrangements have been made to escort Falak Javed home. She added that personal accusations have been made on social media and demanded Falak Javed to prove them; otherwise, she should be prepared for legal action. She emphasized the need to teach a lesson to such individuals who are becoming an embarrassment for PTI.

In response to Hiba Fawad’s complaint to the FIA, Falak Javed said, “First prove that you are the only Hiba in the world. I knew Hiba Fawad would do this because the FIA is like home turf for her. Whatever happens, at least PTI supporters have seen Hiba Fawad’s true colors.”