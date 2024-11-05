Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Voting begins for US presidential election as Trump, Harris eye victory

Voting Begins For Us Presidential Election As Trump Harris Eye Victory

Voting has begun in the US presidential elections, where a close contest is expected between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Due to six different time zones in the US, the start and end times of polling vary across different states.

According to American media, voting is underway in Vermont, and polling has also started in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Voters in New York and New Jersey are heading to polling stations, while voting has also begun in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

North Carolina is among the seven swing states in the US that could be decisive in any candidate’s victory.

American media reports that 78.9 million people have already cast their votes, and any candidate will need at least 270 out of a total 538 electoral votes to win.

Voting on Election Day in the US presidential race began at midnight in New Hampshire, with the first vote cast in a small town, Dixville Notch.

According to foreign media, a total of 6 votes were registered in Dixville Notch, with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris receiving 3 votes each, resulting in a tie between the Democratic and Republican candidates in this small New Hampshire town.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris; Fresh Polls show tight race ahead of US Elections

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 278.95
Euro EUR 300.65 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.2 361.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.29 184.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.71 724.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.15 322.45
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search