Voting begins for US presidential election as Trump, Harris eye victory

Voting has begun in the US presidential elections, where a close contest is expected between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Due to six different time zones in the US, the start and end times of polling vary across different states.

According to American media, voting is underway in Vermont, and polling has also started in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Voters in New York and New Jersey are heading to polling stations, while voting has also begun in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

North Carolina is among the seven swing states in the US that could be decisive in any candidate’s victory.

American media reports that 78.9 million people have already cast their votes, and any candidate will need at least 270 out of a total 538 electoral votes to win.

Voting on Election Day in the US presidential race began at midnight in New Hampshire, with the first vote cast in a small town, Dixville Notch.

According to foreign media, a total of 6 votes were registered in Dixville Notch, with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris receiving 3 votes each, resulting in a tie between the Democratic and Republican candidates in this small New Hampshire town.