Two FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan

DI KHAN – Two Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel sacrificed their lives when terrorists opened fire on an FC vehicle in the jurisdiction of Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban police station.

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry stated that while bravely fighting the Khariji terrorists, two FC soldiers, Sepoy Sher Rehman and Sepoy Syed Amin, were martyred, and four others were injured. The martyrs courageously faced the terrorists and achieved the high honor of martyrdom.

Martyr Sepoy Sher Rehman hailed from South Waziristan, while Martyr Sepoy Syed Amin was from Swabi Gadun. The injured include Havaldar Imtiaz, Sepoy Moheb Shah, Sepoy Sahib Deen, and Sepoy Fazal Kareem.

According to the Interior Ministry spokesperson, the four injured FC personnel have been transferred to a hospital for treatment.

The Frontier Constabulary remains determined to thwart the malicious intentions of terrorists, and the sacrifices of FC soldiers reflect their unwavering commitment to the fight against terrorism.