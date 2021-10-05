Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp restored after hours of global outage
09:53 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
SACRAMENTO – Key social networking services gradually returned around six hours after a global blackout as outage blamed on ‘configuration changes’.

The services of three apps owned by Facebook went offline on Monday that disrupted access for individuals and companies across the globe and left the California-based social media giant flailing for a solution.

Following the outage, Facebook took to the rival network Twitter and apologized for the incident which sparked a global debate about humans relying on these platforms.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us”, a post shared by Facebook reads.

US social network company stated, “Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication”.

Instant Messaging service also issued an apology announcing the restoration of the platform.

An outage tracking platform revealed that it had received more than 10 million reports of glitches from all over the world – with trouble first appearing at about 15:45 GMT.

Meanwhile, the blackout caused $6 billion to Mark Zuckerberg as the US social giant saw its stock price drop after its services remain suspended for hours, the company's market value reportedly lost around $50.7 billion.

