RAW trying to malign Pak Army officers, says Gen (r) Shafaat as Pandora Papers scandal intensifes
Retired army officer says he is being falsely linked to a London property purchased through an offshore company
ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General (r) Shafaat Shah has reacted after being named in Pandora Papers terming it another Indian-backed conspiracy to malign the Pakistan Army.
Shah took to his official handle to clear the air on the development, saying that he was falsely linked to a London property purchased through an offshore company and that this attempt was backed by the Indian intelligence agency.
“I had bought a flat in London by selling off my plot in Lahore with a title of off-shore. No other business.This is legal as per UK laws. It was reported to Army Authorities and reflected in tax returns. No connection with Akbar Asif. It’s price was less than half of what is quoted,” Shah tweeted.
I had bought a flat in London by selling off my plot in Lahore with a title of off-shore. No other business.This is legal as per UK laws. It was reported to Army Authorities & reflected in tax returns. No connection with Akbar Asif. It’s price was less than half of what is quoted— SHAFAAT SHAH (@INFANTRY28) October 3, 2021
Arguing on the report of ICIJ, he said one of the journalists involved with the mega probe, Mail Pulitzer, recently stayed in India for two years.
One of the journalist involved with investigations,Mail Pulitzer,has recently stayed in India for 2 years & it is typical RAW practice to malign Pak Army officers with criminals.There was no illegal activity,flat was reported & it is legal practice by UK Laws.Have proofs.Period— SHAFAAT SHAH (@INFANTRY28) October 3, 2021
Delving into details, he said, the price of the flat was less than half of what was quoted in the Pandora Papers.
According to the ICIJ report, Shah’s wife acquired a $1.2 million apartment in the British capital through a discreet offshore transaction in 2007.
The Pandora Papers revealed that the flat was transferred to her name by an offshore company owned by the son of the Indian film director.
On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists undraped world leaders, army personnel and business tycoons. Many key members in the Imran Khan government have also been accused of hiding millions via offshore companies.
Most prominent Pakistani figures exposed by Pandora Papers are Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Ishaq Dar’s son Ali Dar, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, family of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan.
