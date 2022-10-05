EU enhances Pakistan's flood aid by €30mn to avert ‘second wave of death’ amid disease surge
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
EU enhances Pakistan's flood aid by €30mn to avert ‘second wave of death’ amid disease surge
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – The European Union raised its humanitarian assistance to Pakistan by PKR 6.7 billion (€30 million) as the flood-hit country battles disease outbreaks and increased malnutrition.

In a statement, the European Mission said Commissioner for Crisis Management announced to increase humanitarian aid during a meeting with Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif.

The additional funds aim to address the most urgent needs as massive deluges affected 33 million people, and killed nearly 1,700, with 20.6 million now in need.

The statement added that the move also aimed to ensure that women, children, and other vulnerable people are protected from further harm and that children have access to education again.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the President of EU Commission for the announcement of 30 million euros in new humanitarian aid for Pakistan.

With the cash assistance, people will enable to cover their basic needs and rebuild their residences which were washed away after months of rain.

Earlier EU Commissioner Lenarcic traveled to flood-hit regions to understand the disaster’s scale; he also interacted with affected communities, and review the European assistance already provided on the ground.

China, US, other nations announce aid as fiercer ... 06:31 PM | 25 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – China, the US, and other nations have taken note of the severe floods raging across the South Asian ...

European Commission’s Copernicus satellite service also collects real-time data and provides high-resolution maps to support the assessment of the situation in the most affected areas.

More From This Category
Sindh govt bans pillion riding ahead of Eid ...
11:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Happy Birthday Imran Khan: Twitter erupts with ...
10:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Pakistan Army chief says military officials to ...
09:49 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Maryam jets off to London to meet father Nawaz ...
09:22 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Pakistan Army chief meets top US defence ...
01:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
PTI office holders pledge to take part in Haqeeqi ...
09:59 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiza Awan drops captivating pictures from Europe tour
12:51 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr