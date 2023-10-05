Lahore Weather Update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting dry weather in most districts of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore, while hot weather will prevail in southern districts during day time.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the scorching heat, there are no chances of rain in Lahore today or in the coming days on Thursday.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 37°C. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km. Humidity remains around 70 percent in the metropolis.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 223, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.