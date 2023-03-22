Parliament’s joint session meets today to discuss important issues

ISLAMABAD – A joint session of the parliament will be held today (Wednesday) to hold a debate on key issues, including the malicious campaigns against state institutions, economic issues, and PTI’s violent action against law enforcers.

The joint sitting was summoned in wake of brutal clashes in the country’s federal capital as PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before a local court at Federal Judicial Complex.

Speaker of National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf convened the session which will be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top civil leaders.

Officials will also discuss the future course of action regarding economic situation, the issue of occupied Kashmir, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), foreign policy, climate change and the increasing population.

Strict actions are expected against Imran Khan-led PTI as the ruling alliance in its recent meeting condemned the former ruling party for actions similar to terrorist outfits over its involvement in attacking the state institutions.