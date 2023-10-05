Mahira Khan, Salim Karim’s unseen wedding pictures win over internet

Pakistani celebrity couple Mahira Khan, and Salim Karim tied the knot over the weekend and fans and social media users were hooked over moments from the wedding ceremony, which was held in the resort town of Bhurban.
Khan earlier shared a glimpse of her intimate wedding, leaving fans in awe. The actor known for her stellar performances in films, posed in her beautiful wedding attire, she was also spotted sharing candid moments with her beau and son Azlan.
The pictures shared by photographer Izzah Malik captured the precious moments of the couple. It also featured Mahira’s jewelry, her walk to aisle, and the breathtaking view of Bhurban.
For a bride as radiant as Mahira, her wedding attire had to be nothing short of extraordinary. This left fans curious about which designer the Humsafar star had chosen for her big day. Despite the veil of secrecy surrounding their wedding, speculations ran rife about Mahira's choice of attire. The whispers turned out to be true, as the celebrated designer Faraz Manan proudly shared the star's bridal look on Instagram.
Her ensemble was a departure from traditional bridal wear. She opted for a white lehenga choli paired with a matching dupatta. The intricate embellishments and sequin work on the elaborate skirt added a touch of opulence, while the deep-necked choli allowed her exquisite diamond neckpiece to take center stage.
To enhance her look, the stunning bride elegantly draped two dupattas. One was gracefully arranged over her head, with pleats cascading over her shoulder, while the other served as a veil. Both dupattas featured intricate scalloped embroidery and delicate sequin detailing, enhancing her overall grace and charm. Mahira Khan's bridal ensemble was completed with a striking diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, a delicate tika, and an engagement ring. Her makeup was tastefully understated, featuring neatly groomed brows, mascara-coated eyes, and a soft blush-pink lip.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
