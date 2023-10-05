Mahira Khan, Salim Karim’s unseen wedding pictures win over internet

Pakistani celebrity couple Mahira Khan, and Salim Karim tied the knot over the weekend and fans and social media users were hooked over moments from the wedding ceremony, which was held in the resort town of Bhurban.

Khan earlier shared a glimpse of her intimate wedding, leaving fans in awe. The actor known for her stellar performances in films, posed in her beautiful wedding attire, she was also spotted sharing candid moments with her beau and son Azlan.

The pictures shared by photographer Izzah Malik captured the precious moments of the couple. It also featured Mahira’s jewelry, her walk to aisle, and the breathtaking view of Bhurban.

For a bride as radiant as Mahira, her wedding attire had to be nothing short of extraordinary. This left fans curious about which designer the Humsafar star had chosen for her big day. Despite the veil of secrecy surrounding their wedding, speculations ran rife about Mahira's choice of attire. The whispers turned out to be true, as the celebrated designer Faraz Manan proudly shared the star's bridal look on Instagram.

Her ensemble was a departure from traditional bridal wear. She opted for a white lehenga choli paired with a matching dupatta. The intricate embellishments and sequin work on the elaborate skirt added a touch of opulence, while the deep-necked choli allowed her exquisite diamond neckpiece to take center stage.

To enhance her look, the stunning bride elegantly draped two dupattas. One was gracefully arranged over her head, with pleats cascading over her shoulder, while the other served as a veil. Both dupattas featured intricate scalloped embroidery and delicate sequin detailing, enhancing her overall grace and charm. Mahira Khan's bridal ensemble was completed with a striking diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, a delicate tika, and an engagement ring. Her makeup was tastefully understated, featuring neatly groomed brows, mascara-coated eyes, and a soft blush-pink lip.