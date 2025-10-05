India set 248 runs target for Pakistan in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

India set a target of 248 runs for Pakistan in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The match, played at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium, saw Pakistan captain Fatima Sana winning the toss and inviting India to bat first. The Indian women’s team was bowled out for 247 runs in 50 overs.

Openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scored 31 and 23 runs respectively, while Harleen Deol made 46. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 19, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Deepti Sharma 25, Sneh Rana 20, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh contributed a quick 35 runs.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig took four wickets, while Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana claimed two each, and Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu picked one wicket apiece.

Earlier, controversy struck when India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s Fatima Sana at the toss.

Meanwhile, there are fears of rain interruptions during the match, as Colombo has been experiencing continuous rainfall — which had already forced the Sri Lanka-Australia match to be abandoned the previous day.