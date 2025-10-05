iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max 1-Year Instalment Plans in Pakistan

LAHORE – iPhone 17 is finally here in Pakistan, but with prices reaching new highs, many consumers are looking for easier ways to afford Apple’s latest flagship lineup. The base iPhone 17 model now costs around Rs399,000 nearly four lakh , while the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB) is priced at approximately Rs648,500 around six and a half lakh.
To make purchase more accessible, several banks are coming up with Aasan Instalment Plan, allowing its credit card customers to buy the new iPhone 17 series through 0% mark-up instalments for up to 12 months.
iPhone 17 instalment offer covers all available models and color variants of iPhone 17, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Customers can choose between 3, 6, or 12-month payment options, with a processing fee of 2.99%, 5.99%, or 11.99%, respectively. Additionally, Federal Excise Duty (FED) will be applied based on the customer’s region.
iPhone 17 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Storage
|Colors
|Price
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|Black, White, Mist Blue
|399,000
|iPhone 17 Pro
|256GB
|Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
|520,500
|iPhone 17 Pro
|512GB
|Cosmic Orange
|603,500
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|256GB
|Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
|565,000
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|512GB
|Cosmic Orange
|648,500
The offer is exclusive to Standard Chartered credit cardholders, while Saadiq Ujra and Corporate Cards are not eligible.
iPhone 17 (256GB)
|Specification
|Details
|Colors
|Black, White, Mist Blue
|Price
|399,000
|3-Month Plan
|133,000 per month
|6-Month Plan
|66,500 per month
|12-Month Plan
|33,250 per month
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)
|Specification
|Details
|Colors
|Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
|Price
|520,500
|3-Month Plan
|173,500 per month
|6-Month Plan
|86,750 per month
|12-Month Plan
|43,375 per month
iPhone 17 Pro (512GB)
|Specification
|Details
|Color
|Cosmic Orange
|Price
|603,500
|3-Month Plan
|201,167 per month
|6-Month Plan
|100,583 per month
|12-Month Plan
|50,292 per month
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB)
|Specification
|Details
|Colors
|Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
|Price (PKR)
|565,000
|3-Month Plan
|188,333 per month
|6-Month Plan
|94,167 per month
|12-Month Plan
|47,083 per month
iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB)
|Specification
|Details
|Color
|Cosmic Orange
|Price
|648,500
|3-Month Plan
|216,166 per month
|6-Month Plan
|108,083 per month
|12-Month Plan
|54,041 per month
