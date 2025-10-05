iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max 1-Year Instalment Plans in Pakistan

LAHORE – iPhone 17 is finally here in Pakistan, but with prices reaching new highs, many consumers are looking for easier ways to afford Apple’s latest flagship lineup. The base iPhone 17 model now costs around Rs399,000 nearly four lakh , while the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB) is priced at approximately Rs648,500 around six and a half lakh.

To make purchase more accessible, several banks are coming up with Aasan Instalment Plan, allowing its credit card customers to buy the new iPhone 17 series through 0% mark-up instalments for up to 12 months.

iPhone 17 instalment offer covers all available models and color variants of iPhone 17, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Customers can choose between 3, 6, or 12-month payment options, with a processing fee of 2.99%, 5.99%, or 11.99%, respectively. Additionally, Federal Excise Duty (FED) will be applied based on the customer’s region.

iPhone 17 Price in Pakistan

Model Storage Colors Price iPhone 17 256GB Black, White, Mist Blue 399,000 iPhone 17 Pro 256GB Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue 520,500 iPhone 17 Pro 512GB Cosmic Orange 603,500 iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue 565,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB Cosmic Orange 648,500

The offer is exclusive to Standard Chartered credit cardholders, while Saadiq Ujra and Corporate Cards are not eligible.

iPhone 17 (256GB)

Specification Details Colors Black, White, Mist Blue Price 399,000 3-Month Plan 133,000 per month 6-Month Plan 66,500 per month 12-Month Plan 33,250 per month

iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)

Specification Details Colors Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue Price 520,500 3-Month Plan 173,500 per month 6-Month Plan 86,750 per month 12-Month Plan 43,375 per month

iPhone 17 Pro (512GB)

Specification Details Color Cosmic Orange Price 603,500 3-Month Plan 201,167 per month 6-Month Plan 100,583 per month 12-Month Plan 50,292 per month

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB)

Specification Details Colors Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue Price (PKR) 565,000 3-Month Plan 188,333 per month 6-Month Plan 94,167 per month 12-Month Plan 47,083 per month

iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB)