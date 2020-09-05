The best 3 saree styles from our favourite celebrities
Saree is one of the best traditional attire, which makes every woman look gorgeous and elegant. Whether you want to dress up and dress down, you can never go wrong with styling a saree.
From casual to glamorous, some of our favourite celebs have experimented with a sari like no other.
Here are the top 3 picks:
Hania Amir
Hania’s style is always on point and she never fails to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. The ‘Ishqia’ actor is turning heads in this unconventional saree with puffed up sleeves.
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak
The supermodel looked simply ethereal in the traditional yet trendy saree. She topped off her look with a striking winged liner and pink lips.
Saba Qamar
Qamar is undoubtedly one of the most stylish stars of our industry and just like every other outfit, she stunned in this opulent black and white saree.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
