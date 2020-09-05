Pakistan Navy releases Surkhru's promo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy has released promo of special documentary film "Surkhru" to be released on Tuesday.

According to Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, documentary is based on a successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters.

#PakNavy released promo for special docufilm #Surkhro to be released on 8 Sep, the #NavyDay. Docufilm is based on a successful Ops by PN to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters during post Pulwama standoff. #Surkhro is a tribute to the brave sons of the soil. pic.twitter.com/5L1eL4ZBZ5 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 5, 2020

The documentary film is a tribute of Pakistan Navy to its brave heroes for successfully accomplishing the tasks.