Web Desk
05:58 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy releases Surkhru's promo
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy has released promo of special documentary film "Surkhru" to be released on Tuesday.

According to Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, documentary is based on a successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters.

The documentary film is a tribute of Pakistan Navy to its brave heroes for successfully accomplishing the tasks.

