Main accused in Gujrat gang-rape case arrested
06:30 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Main accused in Gujrat gang-rape case arrested
The Punjab Police Sunday arrested an accused involved in a gang-rape of a girl who later died in Gujrat.

According to the media reports, three men kidnapped a girl named Mehwish from Chak Ghazi in Gujrat district on the night of September 3. The accused gave some tranquilizer to the girl and then raped her. 

Later, the accused left the victim girl in a critical condition and fled the scene.

The gang-rape victim did not survive by the reason of her serious condition and lack of immediate treatment.

On the complaint of victim’s mother, Saddar Police Station Gujrat registered a case against the prime accused Suleman, and his two friends.

The Saddar police arrested the prime accused Suleman and sent the samples of the victim girl for forensic tests.

Further investigation is underway.

