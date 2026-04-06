Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL indefinitely after injury

LAHORE – Star pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for an indefinite period due to injury.

PSL franchise Rawalpindis have also confirmed his unavailability for an unspecified duration.

According to the team management, Naseem Shah sustained a side injury during the match against Karachi Kings, which has forced him out of the squad.

The management stated that the team’s medical staff is closely monitoring his recovery, expressing hope that he may return in the final stages of the tournament after completing rehabilitation and receiving fitness clearance.

Rawalpindis officials added that they stand firmly with Naseem Shah and continue to extend full support during his recovery.