Youtuber Rajab Butt Crashes Car Into Barbershop In Lahore

LAHORE – Popular YouTuber Rajab Butt accidentally drove his car into the front glass of a barbershop in Lahore.

Footage shows the vehicle’s front portion smashing through the glass and entering the shop.

Rajab Butt stated he was distracted, saying he had even engaged the handbrake but was unaware of the car’s movement.

A worker inside the shop recalled narrowly escaping injury as the entire glass wall collapsed toward him.

The YouTuber assured the shop owner that he would compensate for the damages.