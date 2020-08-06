Pakistan Railways appoints first female Station Manager

Web Desk
12:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Railways appoints first female Station Manager
Pakistan Railways appoints first female Station Manager
Share

LAHORE -  Lahore railway station got the first female officer as station manager in its history, a source close to the development said on Thursday.

The railway authorities have appointed Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Lahore Syeda Marzia Al-Zahra as the station manager of Lahore railway station and withdrew the additional charge of station manager Lahore from station master Lahore Cantt Younis Bhatti.

After this, Railway sources said that Syeda Marzia has become the first female station manager of Pakistan Railways.

However, on the other hand, the Railway Sampars Union has called for a protest against the appointment of CSP officer in the post of the station manager, Daily Times reported.

Union Central Chairman Muhammad Irfan, while expressing reservations over the appointment, said that if the notification was not canceled, the union would protest.

More From This Category
Shan Masood, Muhammad Abbas uplift Pakistan in ...
12:59 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus — Public sector schools opened in KP
11:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in ...
09:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
FO dismisses back channel diplomacy with India
09:23 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Chohan roasts anchorperson Imran Khan for ...
08:22 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to send new political map to Google, ...
06:52 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul
06:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr