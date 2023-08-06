Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore

6 Aug, 2023
PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore
Source: PID

LAHORE – Just a few days before completion of the five-year tenure of the current National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore on Sunday.

Also, the prime minister inaugurated a campaign to educate people about the hepatitis disease. The Pakistan Institute of Kidney and Liver was made operational in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharif said this institute was a huge project of the PML-N government to serve the people of country. He said that 80 per cent of the patients in PKLI are provided free or partially free treatment and doctors and staff in the institute are rendering the best services. He said that PKLI treated patients without any discrimination.

Sharif said that Rs15 billion have been collected by the Trust fund of PKLI and "we have requested the philanthropists to donate more funds in order to facilitate the deserving patients. He appreciated the efforts for creating awareness about causes of Hepatitis in Pakistan and suggestions to address the issue.

He welcomed foreign experts participating in the conference on hepatitis for sharing their experience and research results to control the disease.

