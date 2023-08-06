PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore

LAHORE – Just a few days before completion of the five-year tenure of the current National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute University in Lahore on Sunday.
Also, the prime minister inaugurated a campaign to educate people about the hepatitis disease. The Pakistan Institute of Kidney and Liver was made operational in 2018.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharif said this institute was a huge project of the PML-N government to serve the people of country. He said that 80 per cent of the patients in PKLI are provided free or partially free treatment and doctors and staff in the institute are rendering the best services. He said that PKLI treated patients without any discrimination.
Sharif said that Rs15 billion have been collected by the Trust fund of PKLI and "we have requested the philanthropists to donate more funds in order to facilitate the deserving patients. He appreciated the efforts for creating awareness about causes of Hepatitis in Pakistan and suggestions to address the issue.
He welcomed foreign experts participating in the conference on hepatitis for sharing their experience and research results to control the disease.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
