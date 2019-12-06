PSL draft 2020: Franchises pick players for upcoming tournament

LAHORE - The first round of the PSL Draft for the 2020 edition of the tournament in underway in Lahore to pick the players before the cricketing battles kicks off in February next year.

The event began with the speeches of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan.

Quetta Gladiators, arguably one of the more consistent teams in the PSL, will get the chance to pick up a player first in the opening round of the PSL Draft, followed by Lahore Qalandars.

The next edition of the PSL will be held from February 20 and will go on till March 22 when the final will be played.

Here is the category-wise list of players picked under HBL Player draft 2020;

Platinum

Quetta Gladiators making the first pick of the Platinum category have selected England's Jason Roy.

Lahore Qalandars have picked Australia's Chris Lynn in the Platinum Category.

Multan Sultans have selected England's Moeen Ali.

South Africa's Dale Steyn has been selected by Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings have selected England's Alex Hales with the fifth pick of the Platinum Category.

Islamabad United have selected South Africa's Colin Ingram

Multan Sultans have selected South Africa's Rilee Rossouw.

Diamond Category

Peshawar Zalmi have selected England's Tom Banton and Shoaib Malik in the Diamond Category.

Islamabad United have selected New Zealand's Colin Monroe, while Karachi Kings have selected England's Chris Jordan.

Quetta Gladiators have selected Australia's Ben Cutting and Multan Sultans have picked local lad Zeeshan Ashraf and England’s Ravi Bopara in the Diamond Category.

Gold Category

Lahore Qalandars have selected England's Samit Patel with the first pick of the Gold category, while Islamabad United have picked Rumman Raees.

Multan Sultans have selected local lad Sohail Tanvir in the gold category, while Karachi Kings have selected Sharjeel Khan and British-South African Cameron Delport.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected England's Liam Dawson and Quetta Gladiators have selected Pakistani-Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed.

Silver Round

Quetta Gladiators have selected local lad Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills and Abdul Nasir in the silver category.

Peshawar Zalmi have selected local lad Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, South Africa's Dwaine Pretorious and Adil Amin.

Multan Sultans have selected local lad Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Jamaica's Fabian Allen.

Lahore Qalandars have selected Sri Lanka's Seekkuge Prasanna, Australia's Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja and Jaahid Ali.

Islamabad United have selected Wales' Phil Salt and Zafar Gohar.

Karachi Kings have selected local lad Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, England's Dan Lawrenceand USA's Ali Khan.

Emerging Round

Multan Sultans have selected local talent Rohail Nazir with the first pick.

Quetta Gladiators have selected local lad Aarish Ali Khan and Azam Khan, while Peshawar Zalmi have selected local lad Amir Khan and Aamir Ali.

Karachi Kings have selected Arshad Iqbal and Islamabad United have selected Akif Javed and Ahmed Safi.

Lahore Qalandars have selected Mohammad Faizan.

Quetta Gladiators have selected Azam Khan with the ninth pick.

List of Pre-Draft Retained Players

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Rizwan Hussain

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Butt

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafiq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Ilyas