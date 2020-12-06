Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Shabbir Shaheed on his 49th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has paid tribute to fearless war-hero Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 49th martyrdom anniversary.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed received Sitara-e-Jurat and Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery in 1971 war, is being remembered today (Sunday)

The media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweets in accordance of the day saying that he “symbolises valour & patriotism”.

“Tribute 2 Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, recipient of Sword of Honour, SJ in 65, NH in 71. He symbolises valour & patriotism. His heroic actions in 65 & 71 wars remind us, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion & courage in adversity which make nations triumph. #OurMartyrsOurHeroes”

He was born on April 28, 1943, in Kunjah, Gujrat District. He received a call to join Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul while studying at Government College Lahore.

He was commissioned in Frontier Force Regiment on April 19, 1964. In December 1971 Major Shabbir, being a company commander, 6th Frontier Force Regiment, was ordered to capture high ground near Sulemanki Headworks defended by more than a company of the Assam Regiment supported by a squadron of tanks.

The brave Major Shabbir Shaheed captured that area by killing forty-three Indian soldiers and destroying four tanks.

He caused huge damage to the enemy troops and tanks and embraced martyrdom on 6 December 1971.

At the time of martyrdom, he was only 28-year old. Government of Pakistan has awarded him with the highest military rank Nishan-e-Haider.