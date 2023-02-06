Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan join other politicians in mourning Pervez Musharraf’s death

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PTI chief Imran Khan have joined other Pakistani leaders to mourn the death of the country’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.
In a social media post, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif condoled the death of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.
Sharif quoted a Quranic verse stating “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.”
Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan also expressed his condolences on Musharraf’s death. “On the passing of General (rerd) Pervez Musharraf my condolences and prayers go to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss,” he wrote on Twitter.
On Sunday, top politicians including President Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled the death of the former president who breathed his last after a prolonged illness.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also condoled his death. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and all the services chiefs have expressed heartfelt condolences, the military's media wing said.
Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007. The former dictator had been living in the Emirates for quite some time while being tried on treason charges.
He will be remembered as a controversial figure in the history of Pakistan, but some of his efforts will be remembered forever.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
