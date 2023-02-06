Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan join other politicians in mourning Pervez Musharraf’s death

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PTI chief Imran Khan have joined other Pakistani leaders to mourn the death of the country’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

In a social media post, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif condoled the death of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Sharif quoted a Quranic verse stating “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.”

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan also expressed his condolences on Musharraf’s death. “On the passing of General (rerd) Pervez Musharraf my condolences and prayers go to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the passing of General (rerd) Pervez Musharraf my condolences and prayers go to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2023

On Sunday, top politicians including President Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled the death of the former president who breathed his last after a prolonged illness.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also condoled his death. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and all the services chiefs have expressed heartfelt condolences, the military's media wing said.

Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation. He served as the 10th CJCSC from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007. The former dictator had been living in the Emirates for quite some time while being tried on treason charges.

He will be remembered as a controversial figure in the history of Pakistan, but some of his efforts will be remembered forever.