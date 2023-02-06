Two ATC cops awarded death sentence in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD – A anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded death sentence to two personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and life imprisonment to three others in murder case of Osama Satti, Islamabad student who was gunned down near the G-10 Srinagar Highway in January 2021.

Reports in local media said Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry announced the reserved verdict, handing down the death sentence to Muhammad Mustafa and Iftikhar Ahmed while Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, and Saeed Ahmed get life sentences.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs.100,000 fine on each convict. All of the ATC personnel faced trial for murder under the Terrorism Act, of 1997.

Last month, the court reserved the judgment after the anti-terrorism court indicted five ATC cops, accused in the murder case of the 21-year-old student in the alleged encounter that caused outrage on social media.

Satti was killed on January 2, 2021, when the ATC personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10. The late student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Initially, the police described the incident as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

Earlier on Monday, a judicial inquiry into the murder of the slain suggested a trial against personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Squad under the Terrorism Act, 1997.