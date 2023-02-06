Bahawalpur teen girl ‘gang-raped’ in front of mother

BAHAWALPUR – Two armed men allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in front of her mother in a Khanqah Sharif area of Bahawalpur.
The local police told media that the heinous incident occurred on late Saturday when two unidentified men forcibly entered in their house, subjected the family members to torture and gang-raped the teen girl at gunpoint in presence of her mother.
A case was then registered against the nominated suspect and his accomplice. The victim’s mother told the police that two armed men barged into in her house in absence of her husband.
The culprits then managed to escape after committing the crime, while area residents gathered on commotion.
Local police lodged a case under section 376 while culprits are still at large.
The country's most populated region Punjab saw an uptick of sexual assault against teens and women in recent times as lately a guard raped an 18-year-old hostess in a moving bus at gunpoint in Vehari.
In country's capital, another woman faced sexual assault by two armed men in F9 park of the motropolis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
