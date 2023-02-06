Search

Pakistan

Bahawalpur teen girl ‘gang-raped’ in front of mother

Web Desk 11:12 AM | 6 Feb, 2023
Bahawalpur teen girl ‘gang-raped’ in front of mother
BAHAWALPUR – Two armed men allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in front of her mother in a Khanqah Sharif area of Bahawalpur.

The local police told media that the heinous incident occurred on late Saturday when two unidentified men forcibly entered in their house, subjected the family members to torture and gang-raped the teen girl at gunpoint in presence of her mother.

A case was then registered against the nominated suspect and his accomplice. The victim’s mother told the police that two armed men barged into in her house in absence of her husband.

The culprits then managed to escape after committing the crime, while area residents gathered on commotion.

Local police lodged a case under section 376 while culprits are still at large.

The country's most populated region Punjab saw an uptick of sexual assault against teens and women in recent times as lately a guard raped an 18-year-old hostess in a moving bus at gunpoint in Vehari.

Outrage as woman ‘assaulted, gang-raped’ in Islamabad's F9 park

In country's capital, another woman faced sexual assault by two armed men in F9 park of the motropolis.

