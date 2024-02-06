Search

Pakistan Navy rescues nine crew members of stranded Indian tug in Arabian Sea

09:02 AM | 6 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan Navy, along with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved nine crew members of a disabled Indian vessel in Arabian Sea. 

A statement issued by Pakistan Navy said the country's Naval forces rescued nine Indian seamen who were stranded in a disabled tug that had been en route to Sharjah, the Pakistan Navy said on Monday.

A tug Ocean Tug SAS-5 was disabled for the last few days near the Indian coast due to an electric generators failure, near port city of Karachi.

Despite the soaring border tensions, Pakistan Navy saved lives of Indian seamen. The statement said the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) received a distress signal from the vessel, which began its voyage from the Indian port of Debhol on Feb. 1 and was headed to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan Navy then started a search and rescue operation to provide assistance to the stranded vessel.

“Initially, PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft was tasked to locate the tug at sea followed by a Search and Rescue operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) KASHMIR which was deployed on routine Maritime Security Operations in the area,” Pakistan Navy said.

It said PMSS KASHMIR was used by naval forces and after three hours of strenuous repair efforts the defect was rectified.

Navy also offered medical facilities, fresh water and meals to crew members and the tug successfully resumed its journey toward Sharjah.

Pakistan Navy said it remains vigilant to contribute to ensuring the safety of life at sea through sustained presence and monitoring of activities, besides ensuring its combat readiness at all times.

The development comes a week after Indian navy compelled the safe release of 19 Pakistani crew members and the Iranian-flagged Al Naeemi fishing vessel.

Gold & Silver Rate

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

