Pakistan Navy rescues nine crew members of stranded Indian tug in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD – In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan Navy, along with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved nine crew members of a disabled Indian vessel in Arabian Sea.

A statement issued by Pakistan Navy said the country's Naval forces rescued nine Indian seamen who were stranded in a disabled tug that had been en route to Sharjah, the Pakistan Navy said on Monday.

A tug Ocean Tug SAS-5 was disabled for the last few days near the Indian coast due to an electric generators failure, near port city of Karachi.

Despite the soaring border tensions, Pakistan Navy saved lives of Indian seamen. The statement said the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) received a distress signal from the vessel, which began its voyage from the Indian port of Debhol on Feb. 1 and was headed to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan Navy then started a search and rescue operation to provide assistance to the stranded vessel.

“Initially, PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft was tasked to locate the tug at sea followed by a Search and Rescue operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) KASHMIR which was deployed on routine Maritime Security Operations in the area,” Pakistan Navy said.

It said PMSS KASHMIR was used by naval forces and after three hours of strenuous repair efforts the defect was rectified.

Navy also offered medical facilities, fresh water and meals to crew members and the tug successfully resumed its journey toward Sharjah.

Pakistan Navy said it remains vigilant to contribute to ensuring the safety of life at sea through sustained presence and monitoring of activities, besides ensuring its combat readiness at all times.

The development comes a week after Indian navy compelled the safe release of 19 Pakistani crew members and the Iranian-flagged Al Naeemi fishing vessel.