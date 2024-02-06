Search

World

Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after cancer diagnosis

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2024
Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after cancer diagnosis
Source: www.instagram.com/theroyalfamily/?hl=en

British monarch King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and stopped all public enagagements, Buckingham Palace said.

The 75-year-old started regular treatments as his brief stay in hospital revealed a type of cancer.

The ailing member of Royal family spent 3 nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

As physicians noted some other changes, it turns out to be cancer, Buckongham palace said but reports suggests that it was not prostate cancer.

The announcement said King Charles was eager to share his details to assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

Following the announcement, politicians, activisits and leaders sent their well wishes to British septuagenarian monarch.

UK PM Rishi Sunak said he wishes the king a speedy recovery. In a post, British premier said “I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Charles became monarch in May last year after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

King Charles III crowned at UK's first coronation ceremony in 70 years

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

10:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in ...

11:01 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Martin Luther King Junior's son Dexter Scott succumbs to cancer at 62

09:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Two US Navy seals pronounced dead after Jan 11 raid on Iranian vessel

06:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

03:26 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China calls for restraint after Iran launches airstrikes in Pakistan

11:07 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Pakistan Army chief

World

10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

US lawmaker Ilhan Omar voices concerns over crackdown on PTI ahead of ...

10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Advertisement

Latest

09:32 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after cancer diagnosis

Gold & Silver Rate

02:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: