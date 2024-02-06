Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after cancer diagnosis

British monarch King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and stopped all public enagagements, Buckingham Palace said.

The 75-year-old started regular treatments as his brief stay in hospital revealed a type of cancer.

The ailing member of Royal family spent 3 nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

As physicians noted some other changes, it turns out to be cancer, Buckongham palace said but reports suggests that it was not prostate cancer.

The announcement said King Charles was eager to share his details to assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

Following the announcement, politicians, activisits and leaders sent their well wishes to British septuagenarian monarch.

UK PM Rishi Sunak said he wishes the king a speedy recovery. In a post, British premier said “I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Charles became monarch in May last year after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.