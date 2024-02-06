Britain’s King Charles III stops all public engagements after cancer diagnosis

British monarch King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and stopped all public enagagements, Buckingham Palace said.
The 75-year-old started regular treatments as his brief stay in hospital revealed a type of cancer.
The ailing member of Royal family spent 3 nights in hospital last month after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
As physicians noted some other changes, it turns out to be cancer, Buckongham palace said but reports suggests that it was not prostate cancer.
The announcement said King Charles was eager to share his details to assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.
Following the announcement, politicians, activisits and leaders sent their well wishes to British septuagenarian monarch.
UK PM Rishi Sunak said he wishes the king a speedy recovery. In a post, British premier said “I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."
Charles became monarch in May last year after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
