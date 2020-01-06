PM Imran launches Zindagi app to counter drug abuse

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formally launched the Zindagi App - a mobile application about narcotics control - in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, he said drugs are destroying the life of our youth and all out efforts will be made to eradicate this scourge.

The prime minister regretted that the use of drugs starts at school level and the addicted persons are involved in other crimes too, Radio Pakistan reported.

Referring to another problem facing the society, he said incidents of child abuse are also increasing in the society for which awareness has to be created to weed out the menace.

The premier appreciated the awareness book on drugs launched on the occasion and called for introducing it at all schools for awareness.