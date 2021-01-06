Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 January 2021
08:27 AM | 6 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs116,700 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,100 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.91,750 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.106,975.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Karachi PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Islamabad PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Peshawar PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Quetta PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Sialkot PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Attock PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Gujranwala PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Jehlum PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Multan PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Bahawalpur PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Gujrat PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Nawabshah PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Chakwal PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Hyderabad PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Nowshehra PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Sargodha PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Faisalabad PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643
Mirpur PKR 116,700 PKR 1,643

